Delhi's Bold Move to Standardize School Fees

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved a bill to regulate school fees. The Delhi School Education Transparency Bill aims to address concerns from parents about fee hikes and harassment, proposing a three-tier committee for fee regulation.

In a significant move, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved a pioneering bill aimed at regulating school fees in both private and government institutions across the capital.

At a press conference, Gupta described the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, as a 'bold and historic' initiative to address parents' concerns over sudden and unjustified fee hikes.

Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted that a new three-tier committee would be established under the bill to manage and monitor fee changes, ensuring transparency and fairness in educational costs.

