Delhi's Bold Move to Standardize School Fees

In a significant move, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved a pioneering bill aimed at regulating school fees in both private and government institutions across the capital.

At a press conference, Gupta described the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, as a 'bold and historic' initiative to address parents' concerns over sudden and unjustified fee hikes.

Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted that a new three-tier committee would be established under the bill to manage and monitor fee changes, ensuring transparency and fairness in educational costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)