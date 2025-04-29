Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Honors Legacy of Dr. K Kasturirangan in Schools

The Uttar Pradesh government is directing schools to educate students about the achievements of Dr K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief, who influenced both space science and educational reform. This initiative aims to inspire curiosity in science and innovation among students, aligning with the state's broader educational objectives.

Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:30 IST
  India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps to ensure the legacy of Dr K Kasturirangan, former ISRO chief, is woven into the fabric of its educational narrative.

In a recent directive, schools across the state are required to inform students about his pivotal role in space science and educational reforms. Portraits of Kasturirangan will be displayed in schools, and his life values will be encouraged among students.

This move aligns with the state's mission to uplift educational standards and to kindle a scientific curiosity in students. Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh remarked on Kasturirangan's role as a visionary education thinker, expressing a desire for every child to aspire to his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

