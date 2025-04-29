FOHE 2025: Pioneering Interdisciplinary Learning at Vidyashilp University

Bengaluru witnessed a significant celebration as Vidyashilp University hosted the FOHE - Future of Higher Education 2025. The event featured discussions on interdisciplinary learning and innovation, underscoring the university's dedication to transformative education.

Keynote speakers, including Vice Chancellor Prof. P.G. Babu and Chief Economist Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, highlighted the importance of fostering adaptability and critical thinking in a rapidly evolving global landscape. Initiatives like the Legal Clinics and Design Labs exemplify the university's commitment to real-world learning.

The day also featured innovative student projects, such as the interactive robot VURA and the emotion-sensing robot MEERA, reflecting the integration of management, psychology, and robotics. The event concluded with a panel discussion exploring the convergence of academia and industry, reiterating the vital role of Vidyashilp University in shaping future leaders.

