Chhattisgarh Honors UPSC Candidates with Rs 1 Lakh Incentive

The Chhattisgarh government, under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's directive, is offering a Rs 1 lakh incentive to candidates who clear the UPSC mains examination. Five individuals from Chhattisgarh recently achieved this milestone. The incentive aims to inspire other youths toward civil services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:58 IST
The state government of Chhattisgarh has announced a Rs 1 lakh incentive for candidates clearing the UPSC mains examination. This decision, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, involves the distribution of funds from the Mayor's fund as 'Mayor Samman Nidhi', according to an official communique.

This year, five candidates from Chhattisgarh succeeded in the UPSC 2024 mains examination. The successful individuals include Poorva Agarwal, Arpan Chopra, Mansi Jain, Keshav Garg, and Shachi Jaiswal, whose ranks were 65th, 313th, 444th, 496th, and 654th respectively.

Chief Minister Sai emphasized that this financial reward not only acknowledges the hard work of the candidates but also seeks to foster motivation and competitive spirit among aspiring youths in Chhattisgarh towards UPSC preparation. The initiative aims to create a supportive and encouraging atmosphere for civil services aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

