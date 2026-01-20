Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Clash: Governor vs Chief Minister

The Kerala Assembly saw tensions as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of omitting Cabinet-approved content from his policy address. Missing were criticisms of the BJP-led Centre's fiscal policy. The Governor also altered a section on tax devolution, sparking controversy.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:58 IST
Kerala Assembly Clash: Governor vs Chief Minister
In a dramatic turn of events at the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of selectively omitting sections of the Cabinet-approved policy address.

The Chief Minister noted that key criticisms of the central government's fiscal policies were left out, provoking palpable tension within the assembly.

The dispute centers on omitted criticisms and the Governor's alterations, drawing attention to ongoing controversies surrounding state-centre relations and fiscal federalism in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

