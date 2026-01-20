Kerala Assembly Clash: Governor vs Chief Minister

In a dramatic turn of events at the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of selectively omitting sections of the Cabinet-approved policy address.

The Chief Minister noted that key criticisms of the central government's fiscal policies were left out, provoking palpable tension within the assembly.

The dispute centers on omitted criticisms and the Governor's alterations, drawing attention to ongoing controversies surrounding state-centre relations and fiscal federalism in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)