Delhi Schools Serve as Temporary Bases for Air Force Communication Exercise

In a significant move, authorities have earmarked the premises of 16 schools across Delhi for the temporary deployment of a communication set-up by the Indian Air Force (IAF). This development comes in preparation for an air exercise, as confirmed by an official communication from the government.

The directive, issued on April 28 by the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government, highlights the historical precedent set by past Ministry of Defence (MoD) activities during prominent national events like Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. The exercise will span from April 28 through May 2.

The directive emphasizes that the selected school buildings, already under the jurisdiction of the Department of Education, have been deemed suitable for this temporary usage. The primary aim is to facilitate the IAF's communication set-up throughout the duration of this critical exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)