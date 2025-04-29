Left Menu

Delhi Schools Serve as Temporary Bases for Air Force Communication Exercise

Sixteen schools in Delhi have been identified by authorities for temporary deployment of an IAF communication set-up during an air exercise. This follows historical precedence from past Ministry of Defence activations coinciding with national events. The exercise is scheduled from April 28 to May 2.

  India

In a significant move, authorities have earmarked the premises of 16 schools across Delhi for the temporary deployment of a communication set-up by the Indian Air Force (IAF). This development comes in preparation for an air exercise, as confirmed by an official communication from the government.

The directive, issued on April 28 by the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government, highlights the historical precedent set by past Ministry of Defence (MoD) activities during prominent national events like Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. The exercise will span from April 28 through May 2.

The directive emphasizes that the selected school buildings, already under the jurisdiction of the Department of Education, have been deemed suitable for this temporary usage. The primary aim is to facilitate the IAF's communication set-up throughout the duration of this critical exercise.

