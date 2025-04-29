CISCE Board Exam Results Announcement: What You Need to Know
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will release Class 10 and Class 12 board results at 11 am on Wednesday. Results are accessible via the CISCE website, CAREERS portal, or Digilocker. Improvement exams for both classes are slated for July.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the much-anticipated results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Chief executive Joseph Emmanuel confirmed that results will be available from 11 am Wednesday.
Students and stakeholders can easily access their results through the official CISCE website, the CAREERS portal, or Digilocker.
Additionally, CISCE has announced that improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be held in July, offering students another opportunity to enhance their scores.
(With inputs from agencies.)
