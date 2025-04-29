Left Menu

CISCE Board Exam Results Announcement: What You Need to Know

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will release Class 10 and Class 12 board results at 11 am on Wednesday. Results are accessible via the CISCE website, CAREERS portal, or Digilocker. Improvement exams for both classes are slated for July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:29 IST
CISCE Board Exam Results Announcement: What You Need to Know
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the much-anticipated results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Chief executive Joseph Emmanuel confirmed that results will be available from 11 am Wednesday.

Students and stakeholders can easily access their results through the official CISCE website, the CAREERS portal, or Digilocker.

Additionally, CISCE has announced that improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be held in July, offering students another opportunity to enhance their scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025