CISCE Board Exam Results Announcement: What You Need to Know

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the much-anticipated results for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Chief executive Joseph Emmanuel confirmed that results will be available from 11 am Wednesday.

Students and stakeholders can easily access their results through the official CISCE website, the CAREERS portal, or Digilocker.

Additionally, CISCE has announced that improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be held in July, offering students another opportunity to enhance their scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)