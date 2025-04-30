Harvard's Bold Move: Revamping Policies Amid Antisemitism Allegations

Harvard University has announced a review of its academic offerings and admissions policies in the wake of internal reports detailing antisemitism and anti-Arab prejudice on campus. The reports emerged after last spring's pro-Palestinian protests, prompting a broad reassessment of university practices.

The university's move comes amid escalating conflict with the Trump administration, which has demanded reforms to combat campus antisemitism, thereby freezing USD 2.2 billion in federal funding. Harvard has responded with a lawsuit, arguing that these demands threaten academic freedom and the autonomy of universities.

In response, Harvard plans to implement some of the recommendations from the internal reports, which include updating admissions processes to promote empathetic engagement with diverse perspectives. Furthermore, the university is committed to enhancing its academic offerings relating to Hebrew, Judaic, Arab, and Islamic studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)