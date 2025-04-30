Girls Lead in Indian School Certification Success
Girls outperformed boys in the Indian School Certificate Examinations with higher pass percentages in both class 10 and class 12. The results revealed strong performances especially among students with visual challenges and learning difficulties.
- Country:
- India
The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) results were announced, showcasing the academic prowess of girls who surpassed their male counterparts in both class 10 and 12 examinations. Girls achieved a pass rate of 99.45 percent, compared to the boys' 98.64 percent in both classes.
The examinations saw a diverse range of subjects including Indian and foreign languages. The western region led the class 10 results with a pass percentage of 99.83 percent, while the southern region dominated the class 12 results with a 99.76 percent success rate.
Joseph Emmanuel, the chief executive, announced that stakeholders can access results online via the CISCE website. Noteworthy performances included students with learning difficulties and visual impairments. Improvement exams are scheduled for July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP Board results: Yash Pratap Singh of Jalaun tops class 10 exam, Mehak Jaiswal of Prayagraj stood first in class 12.
UP Board results declared; pass percentage of class 10 is 90.11, class 12 is 81.15: Director of Secondary Education.
Uttar Pradesh Inmates Ace Class 12 Exams: A Remarkable Academic Feat
Mizoram Class 10 Board Results: Boys Lead in Pass Percentage
Girls Shine Bright: Dominating Manipur's Class 12 Board Results