Left Menu

Girls Lead in Indian School Certification Success

Girls outperformed boys in the Indian School Certificate Examinations with higher pass percentages in both class 10 and class 12. The results revealed strong performances especially among students with visual challenges and learning difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:13 IST
Girls Lead in Indian School Certification Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) results were announced, showcasing the academic prowess of girls who surpassed their male counterparts in both class 10 and 12 examinations. Girls achieved a pass rate of 99.45 percent, compared to the boys' 98.64 percent in both classes.

The examinations saw a diverse range of subjects including Indian and foreign languages. The western region led the class 10 results with a pass percentage of 99.83 percent, while the southern region dominated the class 12 results with a 99.76 percent success rate.

Joseph Emmanuel, the chief executive, announced that stakeholders can access results online via the CISCE website. Noteworthy performances included students with learning difficulties and visual impairments. Improvement exams are scheduled for July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025