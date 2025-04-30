Girls Lead in Indian School Certification Success

The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) results were announced, showcasing the academic prowess of girls who surpassed their male counterparts in both class 10 and 12 examinations. Girls achieved a pass rate of 99.45 percent, compared to the boys' 98.64 percent in both classes.

The examinations saw a diverse range of subjects including Indian and foreign languages. The western region led the class 10 results with a pass percentage of 99.83 percent, while the southern region dominated the class 12 results with a 99.76 percent success rate.

Joseph Emmanuel, the chief executive, announced that stakeholders can access results online via the CISCE website. Noteworthy performances included students with learning difficulties and visual impairments. Improvement exams are scheduled for July.

(With inputs from agencies.)