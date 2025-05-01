Pioneering Saudi Arabia's Workforce Transformation: NSDC International and Takamol Collaboration

In a significant move towards enhancing workforce readiness, NSDC International has forged a strategic alliance with Takamol Holding. This collaboration aims to propel the Skill Accelerator Program, a core initiative of Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030', focused on reshaping the country's workforce capabilities.

Addressing Saudi Arabia's economic transformation imperatives, the Skill Accelerator Program targets sector-specific skill gaps by crafting comprehensive skilling strategies. These efforts are pivotal in ensuring that the workforce is well-equipped to meet the swiftly evolving industry standards across the Kingdom.

NSDC International, a subsidiary of the National Skill Development Corporation, will lend its expertise in workforce analytics and global benchmarking. This partnership signifies a shared commitment between the entities to spur Saudi Arabia's human capital development, marking an important step towards fulfilling 'Vision 2030'.

(With inputs from agencies.)