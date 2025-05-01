Left Menu

Pioneering Saudi Arabia's Workforce Transformation: NSDC International and Takamol Collaboration

NSDC International partners with Takamol Holding to enhance workforce readiness in Saudi Arabia through the Skill Accelerator Program, aligning with the Kingdom's 'Vision 2030'. The initiative focuses on bridging skill gaps, adopting dynamic skilling strategies, and delivering tailor-made solutions for emerging industry demands.

Updated: 01-05-2025 15:08 IST
In a significant move towards enhancing workforce readiness, NSDC International has forged a strategic alliance with Takamol Holding. This collaboration aims to propel the Skill Accelerator Program, a core initiative of Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030', focused on reshaping the country's workforce capabilities.

Addressing Saudi Arabia's economic transformation imperatives, the Skill Accelerator Program targets sector-specific skill gaps by crafting comprehensive skilling strategies. These efforts are pivotal in ensuring that the workforce is well-equipped to meet the swiftly evolving industry standards across the Kingdom.

NSDC International, a subsidiary of the National Skill Development Corporation, will lend its expertise in workforce analytics and global benchmarking. This partnership signifies a shared commitment between the entities to spur Saudi Arabia's human capital development, marking an important step towards fulfilling 'Vision 2030'.

