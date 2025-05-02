International Universities Set to Revolutionize Navi Mumbai Education Scene
Two prominent universities from Australia and the UK have partnered with the Maharashtra Government to establish campuses in Navi Mumbai's Educity, with a joint investment of Rs 1,500 crore. These developments aim to boost the region's educational offerings with globally ranked institutions.
In a major educational development, two leading universities from Australia and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement with the Maharashtra Government to establish campuses in Navi Mumbai, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The ambitious projects come with a significant investment of Rs 1,500 crore for each campus, as outlined by Fadnavis during the ongoing World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).
These campuses will be part of Educity, a sprawling education hub devised by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra, which aims to host 10 to 12 global top 100 universities. Initial agreements have been finalized with the University of Western Australia and the University of York, with further discussions in progress with additional international institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
