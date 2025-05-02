Trump's Tax-Exempt Tussle with Harvard

President Donald Trump reignited tensions with Harvard University by threatening to revoke its tax-exempt status. The university has been at the center of an administration-led campaign demanding changes in its governance, admission policies, and diversity initiatives.

The move comes as the Trump administration seeks to curb antisemitism on campuses and challenges elite academic institutions, appealing to a political base that views such establishments as out of touch.

Further efforts by the administration include blocking Harvard from enrolling international students and halting more than $2 billion in federal grants. The IRS has begun assessing Harvard's tax status, following the president's social media remarks, although the scrutiny reportedly started prior to public statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)