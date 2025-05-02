Left Menu

Trump's Tax-Exempt Tussle with Harvard

President Donald Trump has threatened to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status, citing the university's resistance to administration directives on leadership, admissions, and diversity. This move is part of a broader campaign against antisemitism and elite institutions. The administration also aims to block Harvard from enrolling international students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:37 IST
Trump's Tax-Exempt Tussle with Harvard
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump reignited tensions with Harvard University by threatening to revoke its tax-exempt status. The university has been at the center of an administration-led campaign demanding changes in its governance, admission policies, and diversity initiatives.

The move comes as the Trump administration seeks to curb antisemitism on campuses and challenges elite academic institutions, appealing to a political base that views such establishments as out of touch.

Further efforts by the administration include blocking Harvard from enrolling international students and halting more than $2 billion in federal grants. The IRS has begun assessing Harvard's tax status, following the president's social media remarks, although the scrutiny reportedly started prior to public statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025