Nationwide NEET-UG Mock Drills Implemented for Secure Examination

The Ministry of Education has implemented a nationwide series of mock drills at all NEET-UG centers to ensure a seamless execution of the critical medical entrance exam scheduled for May 4. This comes after heightened concerns about the integrity of the exam following last year's alleged irregularities.

According to official sources, these mock drills are designed to test the readiness of centers across more than 500 cities, involving over 22.7 lakh candidates. The drills focus on ensuring the availability and functionality of mobile signal jammers, sufficient manpower for frisking, and efficient biometric authentication processes.

In a move to curb potential malpractices, the Ministry has established a three-layered monitoring system and strictly warned candidates against cheating. Any form of unfair activity could result in severe penalties, including a three-year ban from NTA exams and possible legal consequences under the Public Examinations Act of 2024.

