Left Menu

Nationwide NEET-UG Mock Drills Implemented for Secure Examination

Mock drills at NEET-UG centers ensure smooth exam conduct. The exam is set for May 4 at 5,453 centers in over 500 cities with over 22.7 lakh candidates registered. Rigorous monitoring and anti-cheating measures are in place to maintain integrity after prior irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:02 IST
Nationwide NEET-UG Mock Drills Implemented for Secure Examination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Education has implemented a nationwide series of mock drills at all NEET-UG centers to ensure a seamless execution of the critical medical entrance exam scheduled for May 4. This comes after heightened concerns about the integrity of the exam following last year's alleged irregularities.

According to official sources, these mock drills are designed to test the readiness of centers across more than 500 cities, involving over 22.7 lakh candidates. The drills focus on ensuring the availability and functionality of mobile signal jammers, sufficient manpower for frisking, and efficient biometric authentication processes.

In a move to curb potential malpractices, the Ministry has established a three-layered monitoring system and strictly warned candidates against cheating. Any form of unfair activity could result in severe penalties, including a three-year ban from NTA exams and possible legal consequences under the Public Examinations Act of 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025