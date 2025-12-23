Vice-President Calls on IDAS Officers to Uphold Integrity, Innovation for Viksit Bharat

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today addressed the Officer Trainees of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) from the 2023 and 2024 batches at the Vice-President’s Enclave, underscoring the critical role of civil servants in India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Welcoming the young officers, the Vice-President highlighted with pride the 275-year-old legacy of the Defence Accounts Department, describing it as one of the oldest and most respected institutions of the Government of India. He noted that the Department’s long history reflects its enduring contribution to the financial governance and operational preparedness of the nation’s defence apparatus.

Civil Servants at the Core of Viksit Bharat Vision

Referring to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call during the Amrit Kaal, the Vice-President said that civil servants will be at the forefront of translating India’s development vision into tangible outcomes. He emphasised that the goal of Viksit Bharat must be pursued through inclusive growth, efficient governance, and last-mile delivery, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen.

Addressing the officer trainees directly, he said that their youthful energy, professionalism, and innovative thinking would be vital in nation-building. He urged them to adopt “Seva Bhav and Kartavya Bodh”—a spirit of service and a strong sense of duty—as the guiding principles of their careers.

Strategic Role of IDAS in Defence Preparedness

Highlighting the importance of the Indian Defence Accounts Service, the Vice-President said that the Service plays a crucial role in managing the financial resources of the Indian Armed Forces and allied organisations. As the accounting and financial authority of the Defence Services, IDAS officers bear the responsibility of ensuring that financial systems support, rather than hinder, operational effectiveness.

He stressed that officers must make a conscious effort to understand the operational challenges faced by the Armed Forces, so that financial decisions are informed, responsive, and aligned with national security priorities. Prudent financial management, he said, is indispensable for maintaining the operational readiness and modernisation of the Armed Forces.

Integrity, Transparency and Accountability

The Vice-President placed strong emphasis on integrity, transparency, vigilance, and accountability, noting that public money represents the hard-earned contributions of taxpayers. He reminded the officers that their decisions must always reflect the highest ethical standards, as trust in public institutions depends on responsible and honest financial stewardship.

Lifelong Learning in a Rapidly Changing World

Recognising the fast pace of technological and scientific advancements, the Vice-President underlined the importance of continuous capacity building. He encouraged the officer trainees to actively use digital learning platforms such as iGOT Karmayogi to upgrade their skills, remain relevant, and adapt to evolving governance and defence-finance requirements.

Character as the Foundation of Public Service

Speaking on values in public administration, the Vice-President said that while knowledge and technical competence are essential, character remains paramount. He reminded the officers that among India’s 140 crore citizens, they have been entrusted with a rare opportunity to serve the nation and bring about positive change. This responsibility, he said, must be exercised with humility, dedication, and empathy.

Responding to a question from an officer trainee on expectations from civil servants in the journey towards Viksit Bharat, the Vice-President urged them to remain innovative, technologically adaptive, enthusiastic in their work, empathetic in approach, and ethical in administration.

Dignitaries Present

The event was attended by senior officials including Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary; Shri Vishvajit Sahay, Controller General of Defence Accounts; and Shri Raj Kumar Arora, Financial Adviser (Defence Services), among others, reflecting the institutional importance attached to the training and orientation of future IDAS officers.