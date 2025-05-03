Left Menu

Inspiring Success: Odisha's Schools for the Blind Achieve 100% Pass Rate

The Red Cross School for the Blind in Odisha's Ganjam district celebrated a remarkable achievement by recording a 100% pass rate in the High School Certificate examination. All 11 visually impaired students, including four girls, excelled with some achieving over 80% grades. Since 1983, the school has maintained its perfect record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Red Cross School for the Blind in Odisha's Ganjam district continues its legacy of excellence, achieving a 100% pass rate in the High School Certificate (HSC) examinations. Principal Priya Ranjan Mahakuda announced that all 11 visually impaired students who appeared for the exam passed with flying colors.

Among these students, two boys attained A2 grades with scores exceeding 80%, while two others secured B1 grades with over 70%. The consistent success of the institution, marked by a 100% pass rate since its inception in 1983, is attributed to the dedicated efforts of its teaching staff.

In recent years, the school has addressed challenges in higher education accessibility by providing Braille textbooks for Plus II Arts students, free of cost. This initiative, combined with the achievements of other schools like Saraswati Vidya Mandir and Sishu Vidya Mandir, underscores the resolve and dedication present in Odisha's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

