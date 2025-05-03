Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Unraveling the Mystery of Prisa Sah’s Sudden Demise at KIIT

The death of Nepalese student Prisa Sah at KIIT-Bhubaneswar has raised questions. Her last rites were conducted in Puri amid demands for clarity on her passing. A post-mortem was completed, and an inquiry is underway, with Nepal seeking an independent investigation due to past campus incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites for 18-year-old Nepalese student Prisa Sah, who tragically passed away at KIIT-Bhubaneswar, took place at Swargadwar in Puri. The ceremony was attended by her family, including her grieving father, Shyam Pd Sah, who performed the traditional ritual of lighting the funeral pyre.

Accompanied by Prisa's mother, relatives, and committee members from the Akhil Bharatiya Nepali Ekta Samaj, the Nepal Embassy staff also offered their condolences, while officials demanded answers about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death.

The student's body was discovered in her hostel room, prompting police to conduct a detailed post-mortem at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. Authorities have undertaken an extensive inquiry, collecting testimonies and examining digital devices. The Nepalese government has requested an independent probe, especially given a similar incident in February involving another Nepalese student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

