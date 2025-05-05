Fraudulent NEET Exam Attempt Sparks Investigation in Kerala

Authorities in Kerala have initiated a probe following allegations of a student appearing for the NEET exam using a fraudulent admit card. The incident has raised concerns about the integrity of examination processes.

The student, who is now in custody, confessed to obtaining the fake admit card through WhatsApp. It was reportedly sent by the operator of an Akshaya Centre located in Thiruvananthapuram district, according to preliminary police findings.

The investigation commenced after the exam coordinator lodged a complaint upon detecting discrepancies in the details of the admit card. An FIR has been filed, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover the conspiracy surrounding the incident.

