Protest at Himachal Pradesh University Over Salary Disbursement Delays

Employees at Himachal Pradesh University staged a protest on Monday, voicing their frustration over delayed salary disbursements. The demonstration took place outside the vice-chancellor's office and saw participation from both teaching and non-teaching staff.

The protesters accused university authorities and government officials of negligence. Dr. Nitin Vyas, president of the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association, alleged that the delay was due to the education secretary's failure to sign the necessary salary file, although it had been on his desk for ten days. The absence of a registrar further compounded operational disruptions, he added.

Pro-vice chancellor Rajender Verma met with protesters and assured them that a new system would be implemented within three days to prevent future delays in salary disbursement.

(With inputs from agencies.)