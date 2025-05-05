Left Menu

Protest at Himachal Pradesh University Over Salary Disbursement Delays

Employees of Himachal Pradesh University protested against delays in salary disbursement, staging a demonstration at the vice-chancellor's office. They accused authorities, including the education secretary, of negligence. The protest lasted three hours, and an assurance was given to remedy the issue within three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:42 IST
Protest at Himachal Pradesh University Over Salary Disbursement Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Employees at Himachal Pradesh University staged a protest on Monday, voicing their frustration over delayed salary disbursements. The demonstration took place outside the vice-chancellor's office and saw participation from both teaching and non-teaching staff.

The protesters accused university authorities and government officials of negligence. Dr. Nitin Vyas, president of the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers' Welfare Association, alleged that the delay was due to the education secretary's failure to sign the necessary salary file, although it had been on his desk for ten days. The absence of a registrar further compounded operational disruptions, he added.

Pro-vice chancellor Rajender Verma met with protesters and assured them that a new system would be implemented within three days to prevent future delays in salary disbursement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025