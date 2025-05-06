ED Crackdown: NRI Quota Admission Scandal Unraveled

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across five locations in Kolkata on Tuesday, according to officials. The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in admissions under the non-resident Indian (NRI) quota at private medical colleges.

ED teams began their searches in both the Ballygunge area in southern Kolkata and New Town on the city's outskirts. These actions follow suspicions of forged documents being used to create fraudulent NRI credentials, facilitating admissions for local students at medical colleges in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha.

The central agency is particularly focused on a coaching center in New Town suspected of involvement in this fraudulent activity. This crackdown shows ED's commitment to uncovering and addressing corruption within the education admissions process, aiming to ensure legitimate and fair practices in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)