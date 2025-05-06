Left Menu

ED Crackdown: NRI Quota Admission Scandal Unraveled

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in Kolkata concerning irregularities in private medical college admissions under the NRI quota. Investigations target locations including a coaching center in New Town for potentially falsified NRI credentials used for local students' admissions in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:16 IST
ED Crackdown: NRI Quota Admission Scandal Unraveled
Enforcement Directorate Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across five locations in Kolkata on Tuesday, according to officials. The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in admissions under the non-resident Indian (NRI) quota at private medical colleges.

ED teams began their searches in both the Ballygunge area in southern Kolkata and New Town on the city's outskirts. These actions follow suspicions of forged documents being used to create fraudulent NRI credentials, facilitating admissions for local students at medical colleges in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha.

The central agency is particularly focused on a coaching center in New Town suspected of involvement in this fraudulent activity. This crackdown shows ED's commitment to uncovering and addressing corruption within the education admissions process, aiming to ensure legitimate and fair practices in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025