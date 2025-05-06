Protest Chaos in Bihar: Aspiring Teachers Demand Results
Aspiring teachers staged a protest near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence demanding the release of supplementary results for a teacher recruitment exam. Police used baton charges to disperse them. Despite promises and months of protest, many candidates have not received their appointment letters, fueling unrest.
- Country:
- India
Violence erupted near the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna as police baton-charged aspiring teachers protesting the delay in the release of supplementary results for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3).
The protesters, defying the high-security zone restrictions, demanded transparency from the government and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Law enforcement urged the crowd to dissipate, which escalated into a confrontation.
Despite government assurances, many vacancies remain unfilled, intensifying frustrations among candidates who have been demonstrating for months. The police and officials have been unavailable for comments on the breach of security or addressing the protesters' grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
