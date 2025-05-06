Tragic Outcomes: The Dark Side of Examination Pressure

The announcement of Class 12 examination results by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had devastating consequences, culminating in two student suicides and an attempted suicide. The tragic incidents unfolded in Damoh and Satna districts, casting a spotlight on the psychological toll of academic pressure.

In Damoh district, a 17-year-old science student took her life by hanging after failing the exam, police stated. Her family, unaware of her intention, found her in another room just moments too late. At a local hospital, she was pronounced dead.

Satna district faced similar heartbreak: an 18-year-old student ended his life shortly after results were revealed, his family oblivious to his scores. Another student in the same district attempted suicide but was rescued by his family and taken to the hospital, where he is fighting for his life. These incidents underline the urgent need to address mental health support for students.

