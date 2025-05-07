Columbia University Faces Staff Layoffs Amid Trump Administration's Funding Cut

In a significant financial decision, Columbia University announced on Tuesday its plan to lay off nearly 180 staff members. This follows President Donald Trump's move to cancel $400 million in funding, criticizing the university's approach to managing student protests over the Gaza conflict.

The employees affected represent about 20% of those whose positions were funded by federal grants. The university emphasized the necessity of allocating financial resources prudently, stating, 'Those decisions also impact our greatest resource, our people. We understand this news will be hard.'

The cuts will also impact research areas, with projects such as the development of an antiviral nasal spray and studies on chronic illnesses potentially facing scales back. Columbia hopes to negotiate funding restoration, but faculty worry about the long-term consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)