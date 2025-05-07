Schools Closed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, schools in Punjab's border districts are temporarily closing. This measure follows India's military response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Early Wednesday, the Indian armed forces executed missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Targeted sites included Jaish-e-Mohammad's stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Officials confirmed that in Ferozepur, all schools are ordered to remain closed, while Pathankot's institutions will stay shut for 72 hours. These steps follow 'Operation Sindoor,' initiated two weeks after the Pahalgam attack killed 26 civilians.

