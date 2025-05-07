Schools Closed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
In response to heightened tension following the Pahalgam terror attack, schools in Punjab's border districts, including Ferozepur and Amritsar, are closed. Indian military strikes targeted terror bases in Pakistan. The closures in Pathankot extend for 72 hours as part of safety measures amid Operation Sindoor.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, schools in Punjab's border districts are temporarily closing. This measure follows India's military response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Early Wednesday, the Indian armed forces executed missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Targeted sites included Jaish-e-Mohammad's stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.
Officials confirmed that in Ferozepur, all schools are ordered to remain closed, while Pathankot's institutions will stay shut for 72 hours. These steps follow 'Operation Sindoor,' initiated two weeks after the Pahalgam attack killed 26 civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tencent Cloud's Breakthrough Success: Revolutionizing Bank Closures
Haiti's Healthcare Crisis: Hospital Closure Amid Rising Insecurity
Gaza aid crisis deepens as border closure stretches into 50th day
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Landslide Closure
Road Closure Disrupts Gurugram's Old Railway Route