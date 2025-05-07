Left Menu

Schools Closed Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In response to heightened tension following the Pahalgam terror attack, schools in Punjab's border districts, including Ferozepur and Amritsar, are closed. Indian military strikes targeted terror bases in Pakistan. The closures in Pathankot extend for 72 hours as part of safety measures amid Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:09 IST
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, schools in Punjab's border districts are temporarily closing. This measure follows India's military response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Early Wednesday, the Indian armed forces executed missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Targeted sites included Jaish-e-Mohammad's stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

Officials confirmed that in Ferozepur, all schools are ordered to remain closed, while Pathankot's institutions will stay shut for 72 hours. These steps follow 'Operation Sindoor,' initiated two weeks after the Pahalgam attack killed 26 civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

