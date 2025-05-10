Nalanda Learning Seeks Rs 50 Crore to Enhance Pre-School Skills
Nalanda Learning, an education technology firm, aims to raise Rs 50 crore to train pre-school teachers. CEO Chris Raybould announced plans to fundraise from high-net-worth individuals. The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy and supports skill development for educators in India and potentially in Gulf countries.
Nalanda Learning, a technology-driven education provider, is set to raise Rs 50 crore to enhance the skills of pre-school teachers and caregivers. The fundraising effort will be private, targeting high-net-worth individuals, according to CEO Chris Raybould.
This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy, which mandates skill training for pre-school educators. With approximately 8.4 million pre-school teachers in India, these early educational years form the foundation of a child's learning journey, Raybould confirmed.
Tamal Mukherjee, co-founder, emphasized that the 30-hour online course will be available to in-service teachers too, with certifications from the Management & Entrepreneurship Council. Plans to expand this training to some Gulf countries are also in progress.
