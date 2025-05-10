Left Menu

Sanfort Group of Schools: Revolutionizing Preschool Education with Global Standards

Sanfort Group of Schools is aiming to open India's first IB preschool chain, leveraging its progressive curriculum and global pedagogy to provide a world-class start to early education. Founded by Dr. S.K. Rathor and Mrs. Kavita Rathor, Sanfort emphasizes innovation, inclusivity, and holistic development in its learning approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:00 IST
The Sanfort Group of Schools is set to redefine preschool education in India by launching the country's first preschool chain that follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme. With a curriculum that combines play-based learning with structured developmental milestones, Sanfort aims to cultivate independent thinking in children through an internationally benchmarked educational experience.

Under the leadership of visionary educators Dr. S.K. Rathor and Mrs. Kavita Rathor, Sanfort began as a single preschool and has evolved into a renowned name in early childhood education. The institution stands out for its innovative teaching methods, introducing Touch 'n' Learn technology and AR-based curricula, ensuring an interactive and comprehensive preschool journey.

Sanfort's proprietary 'Core Value Circle' model targets six critical developmental areas—sensory refinement, motor skills, creativity, social-emotional growth, personality development, and essential life skills—enabling holistic growth for the students. As the preferred choice for countless parents, Sanfort offers a nurturing, modern, and globally-aligned preschool experience for today's young learners.

