Delhi University Unites in Solidarity with Armed Forces Amidst Conflict

The Academic Council of Delhi University has expressed support for the Indian government and Armed Forces amidst a military conflict with Pakistan. Through a resolution adopted unanimously, the council backs Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in retaliation for a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Academic Council of Delhi University has unanimously passed a resolution expressing support for the Indian government and Armed Forces in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, during its 1022nd meeting.

The resolution aligns with Operation Sindoor, a military operation conducted on May 7 targeting terror camps across the border. The operation followed an April 22 terror attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Amid increasing tensions and evacuations near the Line of Control, Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership and affirmed support for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

