Delhi University Unites in Solidarity with Armed Forces Amidst Conflict
The Academic Council of Delhi University has expressed support for the Indian government and Armed Forces amidst a military conflict with Pakistan. Through a resolution adopted unanimously, the council backs Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in retaliation for a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
The Academic Council of Delhi University has unanimously passed a resolution expressing support for the Indian government and Armed Forces in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan, during its 1022nd meeting.
The resolution aligns with Operation Sindoor, a military operation conducted on May 7 targeting terror camps across the border. The operation followed an April 22 terror attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.
Amid increasing tensions and evacuations near the Line of Control, Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership and affirmed support for national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Tensions: India-Pakistan Escalation at LoC
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Kashmir
Tensions Soar as Protest Erupts Outside Pakistan High Commission in London
Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Kashmir Attack
Unprovoked Firing at LoC: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan