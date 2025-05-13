Harvard's Federal Funding Slashed Amid Anti-Semitism Claims

The Trump administration on Tuesday declared its decision to terminate another $450 million in federal grants to Harvard University following previous cuts totaling $2.2 billion. This significant funding withdrawal is attributed to Harvard's alleged inability to address pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment on its campus, according to an administration antisemitism task force.

The task force criticized Harvard, arguing that the institution's leadership prioritized appeasement over accountability, leading to a forfeiture of its claim to taxpayer support. This situation forms part of a larger dispute between Harvard and the administration, primarily centering around the university's refusal to adhere to what it considers illegal government demands regarding governance and academic autonomy.

In response to the administration's actions, Harvard has taken legal steps, contending that these funding cuts infringe on its operational independence by coercing changes to hiring, admissions, and certain academic programs. The U.S. Department of Education had notified Harvard about the suspension of future research grants and aid pending compliance with the administration's demands.

