Delhi's Girls Triumph: CBSE Exam Success Highlights Gender Excellence

In a striking display of academic prowess, girls have outshone boys in Delhi's CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams, boasting a remarkable combined pass percentage of 95. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released these results, underscoring a positive trend in academic achievement within the region.

According to the CBSE notification, East and West Delhi both reported high pass percentages, with girls particularly distinguished for their superior performance. As noted by various school principals, numerous students achieved perfect scores across diverse subjects, illustrating the depth of talent and dedication within Delhi's student body.

The improved results in the current academic year, compared to the last, echo encouragement from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who applauded the students' diligence and determination. She acknowledged their hard work and advised those who fell short to maintain belief in their potential and continue striving for success.

