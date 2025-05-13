Left Menu

Delhi's Girls Triumph: CBSE Exam Success Highlights Gender Excellence

Girls outperformed boys in Delhi's CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams, with a combined pass percentage of 95. Girls achieved higher pass rates compared to boys in both classes, reflecting improved academic performance over the previous year. Delhi Chief Minister praised the students' hard work and determination.

Updated: 13-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:36 IST
In a striking display of academic prowess, girls have outshone boys in Delhi's CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams, boasting a remarkable combined pass percentage of 95. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released these results, underscoring a positive trend in academic achievement within the region.

According to the CBSE notification, East and West Delhi both reported high pass percentages, with girls particularly distinguished for their superior performance. As noted by various school principals, numerous students achieved perfect scores across diverse subjects, illustrating the depth of talent and dedication within Delhi's student body.

The improved results in the current academic year, compared to the last, echo encouragement from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who applauded the students' diligence and determination. She acknowledged their hard work and advised those who fell short to maintain belief in their potential and continue striving for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

