Director of 'Manjummel Boys' Faces Serious Allegations

Chidambaram S Poduval, director of 'Manjummel Boys', has been accused of sexual harassment and trespassing in Ernakulam. A case was registered following a woman's complaint about an incident in 2022. The police are investigating the charges and have summoned Chidambaram for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:02 IST
  • India

Chidambaram S Poduval, acclaimed for directing the successful movie 'Manjummel Boys', now faces serious charges of sexual harassment, the police announced on Monday.

The Ernakulam South Police registered a case last Sunday, responding to a woman's complaint alleging that Poduval had trespassed into her Elamkulam apartment and engaged in inappropriate conduct in 2022.

Legal actions proceed under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with officials confirming the complainant's statement was recorded. The filmmaker, who has directed hits like 'Jan.E.Man' and 'Manjummel Boys', is yet to comment on the allegations but will be summoned for questioning.

