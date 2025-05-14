Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over Federal Grant Termination

Harvard University has intensified its legal battle against the Trump administration, responding to a significant cut in federal funding. The prestigious Ivy League institution filed an expanded lawsuit in federal court, contesting the recent termination of $450 million in grants following accusations of antisemitism on campus.

The amended complaint now addresses the administration's decision, outlined by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, to freeze billions in future research grants. Harvard argues these sweeping measures violate constitutional free speech protections and were implemented without following necessary protocols.

Citing the government's move as overly broad and lacking justification, Harvard seeks a legal declaration to halt these terminations. The Trump administration's actions come amidst broader scrutiny of $9 billion in contracts and may affect Harvard's tax-exempt status, challenging the institution's commitment to academic freedom and antisemitism prevention.

