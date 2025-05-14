Left Menu

Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over Federal Grant Termination

Harvard University has filed an expanded lawsuit against the Trump administration following the termination of $450 million in additional federal funding. This suit challenges broader funding freezes due to alleged antisemitism while arguing the government's actions violate First Amendment rights and threaten academic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 03:44 IST
Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over Federal Grant Termination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harvard University has intensified its legal battle against the Trump administration, responding to a significant cut in federal funding. The prestigious Ivy League institution filed an expanded lawsuit in federal court, contesting the recent termination of $450 million in grants following accusations of antisemitism on campus.

The amended complaint now addresses the administration's decision, outlined by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, to freeze billions in future research grants. Harvard argues these sweeping measures violate constitutional free speech protections and were implemented without following necessary protocols.

Citing the government's move as overly broad and lacking justification, Harvard seeks a legal declaration to halt these terminations. The Trump administration's actions come amidst broader scrutiny of $9 billion in contracts and may affect Harvard's tax-exempt status, challenging the institution's commitment to academic freedom and antisemitism prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025