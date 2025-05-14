IIT Roorkee Launches Groundbreaking Strategic Product Management Programme
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has launched a five-month Strategic Product Management Programme. It aims to equip product leaders with skills to create, scale, and manage products effectively. The program covers product strategy, design thinking, AI-driven decisions, and growth models, catering to the growing demand for skilled product managers.
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has unveiled a new Strategic Product Management Programme tailored for aspiring product leaders, the institute announced.
This comprehensive five-month course aims to prepare learners with essential skills to develop, scale, and oversee products geared towards solving contemporary challenges.
Highlighting areas such as product strategy, lifecycle management, AI-driven decisions, and growth models, the programme addresses the escalating need for adept product managers capable of integrating strategy, design, and technology.
