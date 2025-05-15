Andhra Pradesh Reforms Higher Education Admission Rules

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a pivotal change in its higher education admission rules, removing the 15% non-local reservation to benefit native students. This change will come into effect from the academic year 2025-26.

Notably, this adjustment will restrict admissions under the non-local quota for students from neighboring states such as Telangana, which was possible post the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh. This ends the previous decade-long common admission period.

The government received multiple appeals from parents and students to prioritize local students and to circumvent legal issues in admissions, leading to these amendments. High educational institutions including those under Andhra and SV Universities will now provide 85% seat reservation for local candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)