Andhra Pradesh Restructures Admission Quotas in Higher Education

Andhra Pradesh has amended the admission rules for higher education, removing the 15% non-local reservation and prioritizing students from within the state. Starting in the 2025-26 academic year, admissions to various courses will focus on local students, following the end of the common admission process with Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-05-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Andhra Pradesh government has revised its rules for higher education admissions, eliminating the 15% non-local reservation and ensuring that the majority of seats are reserved for local students. The changes are effective from the 2025-26 academic year and aim to prioritize students originating from Andhra Pradesh.

The amendments come after the conclusion of a decade-long common admission process with Telangana, which expired on June 2, 2024. The new policy addresses numerous concerns from parents and students, ensuring that the admission process favors local applicants.

Under the revised guidelines, students from Andhra Pradesh will benefit from an 85% local reservation, while the remaining 15% can be accessed by non-local applicants. This restructuring applies to admissions across various disciplines such as engineering, pharmacy, and business administration.

