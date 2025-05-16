Left Menu

Funding Cuts Threaten Autism Research Progress Under Trump Administration

Funding for autism research by the NIH has dropped by $31 million in 2025, worrying researchers about delayed progress. Cuts have halted or canceled projects, possibly due to diverse study populations or scrutiny of research institutions. Concerns exist over potential research redirection by Health Secretary Kennedy.

Funding Cuts Threaten Autism Research Progress Under Trump Administration
US President Donald Trump (Photo/White House YouTube) Image Credit: ANI

Autism research faces a setback as funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has decreased by $31 million for the year 2025. This decrease raises concerns among researchers about potential delays in discovering causes and treatment options for autism.

The National Institutes of Health has reduced autism research funding from $147 million in 2024 to $116 million in 2025. The decrease has caused the cancellation of projects and threatens to impair progress in understanding autism.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to address rising autism rates, but his focus on environmental causes has stirred debate among researchers. There is concern that new funding may be misallocated to studies with unproven assumptions.

