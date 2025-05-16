Tragedy at Orebro: Unraveling the Motive Behind Sweden's Deadliest School Shooting

In a tragic event that shook Sweden, 10 individuals were fatally shot at Orebro's Campus Risbergska school in February, a case that remains shrouded in mystery. The shooter, Rickard Andersson, had no clear extremist motives, police reported on Friday.

Investigators have struggled to determine the precise reason for the bloodshed, but highlighted Andersson's mental health struggles and financial difficulties as potential triggers. The shooting spree, which ended with Andersson's suicide, was executed by a man described as a recluse with a prior connection to the school, adding layers of complexity to the case.

The incident saw police scrambling to secure the school premises and protect lives, actions that reportedly saved many. Andersson's careful attempts to erase his digital footprint and the fact he had ample ammunition remaining only deepen the enigma surrounding Sweden's deadliest school attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)