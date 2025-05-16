Odisha: Bridging Education and Skill for a Global Workforce

During a significant inauguration at the Skill Development Institute (SDI) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati emphasized the critical need for skill development to align closely with education. This collaboration aims to forge a globally competitive workforce, essential for societal empowerment and economic advancement.

The governor, referencing the National Education Policy 2020, advocated for integrating skill training with higher education. He stressed the importance of embedding vocational education from an early age, noting children's enhanced ability to assimilate such skills. Kambhampati also called for support in entrepreneurship, urging institutions to equip students with the knowledge to start businesses and secure funding opportunities.

Celebrating the Skill India Mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kambhampati highlighted Odisha's pivotal role under Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's leadership. He inaugurated the NSDC International Academy and launched the 'Skill on Wheel' project, praising the SDI's state-of-the-art campus as a transformative education and skill hub.

