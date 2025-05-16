Left Menu

Bamboo Skill University Set to Transform Palghar

The establishment of Pasha Patel Skill Tech University in Palghar aligns with the 'Mission Bamboo Cultivation.' The initiative aims to address climate change, enhance Maharashtra's greenery, and support tribal communities. Over one crore bamboo trees will be planted in Thane and Palghar regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:14 IST
A new skill development university focusing on bamboo was announced for Palghar, marking a significant step in the region's educational landscape. Named the Pasha Patel Skill Tech University, the institution will play a crucial role in the 'Mission Bamboo Cultivation', an environmental initiative launched by the Palghar district administration.

The endeavor seeks to address pressing issues like climate change, while also enhancing the green cover of Maharashtra. The university aims to empower tribal communities by providing educational resources and initiatives that uplift their socio-economic status.

As part of the mission, a massive plantation drive involving one crore bamboo trees will be conducted across Thane and Palghar districts. The announcement took place at a rally in Sativali with notable attendees including Pasha Patel, chairman of the State Agricultural Prices Commission, and Vivek Pandit, chairperson of the State Level Tribal Development Review Committee.

