Girls Triumph in HPBOSE Class 12 Exams

In the latest results from the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 examinations, girls have once again surpassed boys. Out of the 75 students in the top-10 merit list announced on Saturday, an impressive 61 are girls.

The results are headlined by Mehak from St D R Public Senior Secondary School, who clinched the top position across all streams with an outstanding 97.2 percent in the science stream. Joining her in the spotlight, Khushi and Jahnavi Thakur both secured second place, achieving 96.6 percent each.

The overall pass percentage saw a remarkable improvement, climbing to 83.16 percent. A total of 86,373 students participated in the March examinations, held at 2,300 centers statewide. HPBOSE Chairman Hemraj Bairwa shared these results during a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)