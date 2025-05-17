Girls Excel as Top Performers in Himachal's Class 12 Board Exams
Girls dominated the HPBOSE Class 12 exams, occupying 61 of the 75 top positions. Mehak topped all streams with 97.2%. The pass percentage rose by 10%, and state leaders lauded the students and educators for their dedication and success.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of academic excellence, girls once again outperformed boys in the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 examinations. Out of 75 top scorers, an impressive 61 were girls.
The overall state topper, Mehak, from St D R Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret, secured the highest marks across all streams, achieving a commendable 97.2% in the science stream. Khushi and Jahnavi Thakur followed closely with 96.6% each.
The improved pass percentage, which jumped from 73.76% in 2024 to 83.16% in 2025, was a highlight in the results announced by HPBOSE Chairman Hemraj Bairwa. Himachal Pradesh's leadership extended their congratulations to the students, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of both students and educators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hailstorms Hit Himachal Pradesh: An Orange Alert in Effect
Hailstorm Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Shimla and Surrounding Areas Hit
BJP Demands Resignation of Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress State Chief Amid Factionalism
Political Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: BJP Demands Resignations Amidst Party Unrest
Hailstorms and Heavy Rain Batter Himachal Pradesh