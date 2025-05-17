Left Menu

Girls Excel as Top Performers in Himachal's Class 12 Board Exams

Girls dominated the HPBOSE Class 12 exams, occupying 61 of the 75 top positions. Mehak topped all streams with 97.2%. The pass percentage rose by 10%, and state leaders lauded the students and educators for their dedication and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:59 IST
Girls Excel as Top Performers in Himachal's Class 12 Board Exams
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of academic excellence, girls once again outperformed boys in the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 examinations. Out of 75 top scorers, an impressive 61 were girls.

The overall state topper, Mehak, from St D R Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret, secured the highest marks across all streams, achieving a commendable 97.2% in the science stream. Khushi and Jahnavi Thakur followed closely with 96.6% each.

The improved pass percentage, which jumped from 73.76% in 2024 to 83.16% in 2025, was a highlight in the results announced by HPBOSE Chairman Hemraj Bairwa. Himachal Pradesh's leadership extended their congratulations to the students, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of both students and educators.

