Bloomberg Glitch Delays UK Gilt Auction
The United Kingdom's Debt Management Office extended the bidding window for an auction of 4% 2031 gilts due to ongoing Bloomberg system issues. The auction's closure is now set for 11:30 a.m. local time, pending resolution of the problem, according to the DMO.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) of Britain has announced an extension on the bidding window for the auction of the 4% 2031 gilt. This decision comes as a result of technical issues with the Bloomberg system, impacting operations.
The closing time for this bidding has now been rescheduled to 11:30 a.m. local time (1030 GMT). The adjustment depends on whether the system issues are resolved in a timely manner, according to an official statement from the DMO.
This incident highlights the vulnerabilities in relying heavily on technological platforms for market operations, emphasizing a need for robust contingency planning in financial systems worldwide.
