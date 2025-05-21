Odisha Girls Outshine Boys in Class 12 Board Exams

In a remarkable outcome for the Odisha Class 12 board examinations, girls have outperformed boys by a considerable margin. The results, released on Wednesday, showcased a pass percentage of 87.24% for girls, significantly higher than the 77.88% for boys, as reported by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

An impressive 3.16 lakh students passed the examinations out of 3.82 lakh who appeared. Minister Gond attributed the high success rate to dedicated efforts across streams, with pass percentages in Science, Commerce, and Arts standing at 87.49%, 83.2%, and 80.51% respectively. Gond encouraged students to access their marksheets via official websites.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed the students' achievements, urging those who fell short to persevere. Reminding students that life's exams hold the true measure of success, he encouraged them to continue striving, assuring that their efforts will make their families and country proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)