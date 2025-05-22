Left Menu

Campus Chaos: Jamia Millia Islamia's Disciplinary Shake-Up

Jamia Millia Islamia expelled seven students and issued show-cause notices to over 20 following a violent campus clash last month. The incident disrupted academic activities and led to injuries. Disciplinary actions were based on CCTV, eyewitness accounts, and previous indiscipline records. The university has appointed a new Chief Proctor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:35 IST
Campus Chaos: Jamia Millia Islamia's Disciplinary Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia has expelled seven students and issued show-cause notices to more than 20 others in connection with a violent altercation on campus last month. The brawl, which evolved into mob violence, left several students injured and significantly disrupted academic activities.

The university has taken strong disciplinary actions, dismissing three students for three years each and expelling four for one year each. The chief proctor has also been replaced in the aftermath. The clash originated near the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra and escalated quickly, involving acts of stone-pelting and the use of dangerous weapons.

Authorities reported that not only students but also outsiders were involved, as security staff faced resistance. The violence spread from South to North Campus, targeting university property and affecting academic functions. Extensive media coverage of the incident has negatively impacted the university's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025