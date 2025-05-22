Campus Chaos: Jamia Millia Islamia's Disciplinary Shake-Up

Jamia Millia Islamia has expelled seven students and issued show-cause notices to more than 20 others in connection with a violent altercation on campus last month. The brawl, which evolved into mob violence, left several students injured and significantly disrupted academic activities.

The university has taken strong disciplinary actions, dismissing three students for three years each and expelling four for one year each. The chief proctor has also been replaced in the aftermath. The clash originated near the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra and escalated quickly, involving acts of stone-pelting and the use of dangerous weapons.

Authorities reported that not only students but also outsiders were involved, as security staff faced resistance. The violence spread from South to North Campus, targeting university property and affecting academic functions. Extensive media coverage of the incident has negatively impacted the university's reputation.

