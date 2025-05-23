Left Menu

Trump Administration Clashes with Harvard: International Students in Limbo

The Trump administration revokes Harvard's ability to enroll international students, impacting nearly 6,800 students. The Department of Homeland Security took action after Harvard refused to produce certain records. Harvard calls the action unlawful, citing the impact on its research mission. Students must transfer or face visa challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 05:23 IST
Trump Administration Clashes with Harvard: International Students in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has intensified its confrontation with Harvard University, revoking the institution's authority to enroll international students, a move that could affect nearly 6,800 students, predominantly in graduate programs.

The decision, announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, alleges Harvard's non-compliance with requests for records about foreign students and accuses the university of fostering an unsafe environment. Harvard has denounced the move, arguing it undermines its research mission.

The U.S. government, through the Department of Homeland Security, has the authority to dictate which colleges participate in the Student Exchange and Visitor Program. The current international students must transfer to other universities or risk losing their legal status in the U.S. unless the school meets government demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

