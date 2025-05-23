Harvard Shockwave: Chinese Students Stranded Amid Visa Turmoil

Amid mounting geopolitical tensions, Chinese students at Harvard University find themselves in an unprecedented predicament following an abrupt policy change by the Trump administration, which has barred the institution from admitting foreign students, citing coordination with the Chinese Communist Party. In response, students have sought legal advice and made efforts to remain in the U.S., fearing deportation and losing their legal status.

Harvard, a prominent Ivy League university, has labeled the government's move as unlawful and remains committed to supporting its foreign student base. A U.S. district judge has temporarily frozen the policy, offering a two-week reprieve. Meanwhile, fear grips the student community, with many expressing concerns about their future in the U.S., given the current climate of tightened scrutiny over Chinese nationals.

The educational impasse strikes at broader international relations, as the Chinese foreign ministry warns that the move damages the international image of the United States. With plans disrupted, many students consider educational alternatives in other countries, highlighting a potential shift in the dynamics of international student mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)