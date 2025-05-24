Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Pushes for Fair Share in Federal Funds

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has appealed to the Union government to release Rs 2,200 crore due under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), lamenting the need for states to pursue legal action to access central funds they are rightfully entitled to.

This refusal, stemming from not signing an MoU concerning the 'PM Shri' scheme, jeopardizes the education of children in government and Right to Education Act schools, he warned during a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stalin also urged increasing the state's share in central taxes to 50 percent, advocating for an urban transformation mission and a Ganga-style project for regional rivers, aligning with Tamil Nadu's sustainable and inclusive economic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)