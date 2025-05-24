Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Pushes for Fair Share in Federal Funds

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, calls on the Union government to release Rs 2,200 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Denied due to an unsigned MoU, Stalin advocates for fair central tax distribution and a transformation mission for the state's urban development, highlighting education and economic growth needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Chennai | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:16 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Pushes for Fair Share in Federal Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has appealed to the Union government to release Rs 2,200 crore due under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), lamenting the need for states to pursue legal action to access central funds they are rightfully entitled to.

This refusal, stemming from not signing an MoU concerning the 'PM Shri' scheme, jeopardizes the education of children in government and Right to Education Act schools, he warned during a NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stalin also urged increasing the state's share in central taxes to 50 percent, advocating for an urban transformation mission and a Ganga-style project for regional rivers, aligning with Tamil Nadu's sustainable and inclusive economic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025