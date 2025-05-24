Himachal Pradesh Revamps Bus Fare System for School Students

In an effort to ease the financial burden on parents, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced a revamped bus fare system for students of local private schools. The new system introduces a three-tier slab structure, replacing the previous two-tier system.

The revised fares see a reduction of Rs 600 in the first slab, setting the price at Rs 1,200 for distances ranging from 0 to 6 kilometers. The second slab offers a fare of Rs 1,800 for distances between 6 to 12 kilometers, with a Rs 700 reduction. The third and final slab is set at Rs 2,000 for distances exceeding 12 kilometers.

Furthermore, Agnihotri revealed plans to digitize the system. Students and parents will soon be able to acquire bus passes through an online platform, alleviating the need to visit ticketing offices physically.

(With inputs from agencies.)