Kerala Cracks Down on POCSO Offenders in Education Sector

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced tougher measures against educators involved in POCSO cases, emphasizing zero tolerance for such offenses in schools. On Monday, the minister cited 77 cases linked to secondary school employees, prompting a call for police cooperation to enforce strict penalties.

Of those accused, 65 are teachers, and 12 are non-teaching staff, the minister confirmed during an event organized by the Police Officers Association. To date, disciplinary actions have been enacted against 45 individuals, while ongoing steps address the remaining cases.

The minister highlighted additional POCSO reports in vocational higher secondary sections and detailed the suspension of 14 higher secondary school teachers and seven from the aided sector. Files of incomplete cases are being compiled for review by the Director of Public Education, reinforcing the commitment to expedited justice.