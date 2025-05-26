Left Menu

Campus Clash Results in Heavy Fines for Students

BIT Sindri imposed fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 on students involved in a campus clash that caused over Rs 10 lakh in property damage. An investigation revealed that students from all years were involved, following a fresher's event altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:26 IST
Campus Clash Results in Heavy Fines for Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BIT Sindri has levied substantial fines on 21 students for their roles in a campus brawl that resulted in significant property damage, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The clash, which occurred on May 12, was initially believed to involve only first and third-year students. However, a deeper investigation uncovered the involvement of second and fourth-year students too.

Following a probe led by General Warden RK Verma, fines between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 were imposed on those found guilty. The investigation revealed that a fresher's event dispute escalated into violence, exacerbated by external participants.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025