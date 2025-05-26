Campus Clash Results in Heavy Fines for Students

BIT Sindri has levied substantial fines on 21 students for their roles in a campus brawl that resulted in significant property damage, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The clash, which occurred on May 12, was initially believed to involve only first and third-year students. However, a deeper investigation uncovered the involvement of second and fourth-year students too.

Following a probe led by General Warden RK Verma, fines between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 were imposed on those found guilty. The investigation revealed that a fresher's event dispute escalated into violence, exacerbated by external participants.