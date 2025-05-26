Vedanta's Vision for a World-Class University in Puri: Bridging Global Educational Gaps
Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal announces plans for a world-class, not-for-profit, digital-first university in Puri, Odisha, addressing India's educational aspirations amidst global uncertainty. The initiative will provide opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds, despite legal challenges over land acquisition.
In a bold vision for India's educational future, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has unveiled plans to establish a world-class, digital-first university in Odisha's Puri. Emphasizing the burgeoning demand for global-standard education, Agarwal noted the institution would be not-for-profit, catering to both Indian and international talents.
The initiative aims to provide full financial support to students from less privileged backgrounds, tapping into a growing opportunity amidst global educational closures. Agarwal highlighted the significance of land acquisition, urging for its seamless execution to foster groundbreaking research and global leadership in knowledge.
However, past efforts to secure land faced legal hurdles, with the Orissa High Court ruling against the acquisition process. Though the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court, the Vedanta Group remains committed to their educational vision, exploring alternate paths to realize this ambitious project.
