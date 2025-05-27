ABVP's Campus Uproar: Ashoka University Protest Sparks Debate

On Monday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organized a protest at Ashoka University, demanding urgent disciplinary measures against Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. The protest was a reaction to the professor's purportedly objectionable comments regarding the Indian Army amidst India's recent tensions with Pakistan.

According to ABVP, the remarks were considered disrespectful to the armed forces and were seen as an affront to national unity and integrity. The university administration has requested two days to review and respond to the demands laid out by the student group following internal discussions.

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Mahmudabad but did not halt further investigations. Meanwhile, ABVP criticized Ashoka University's administration for inaction and threatened to intensify their protest state-wide if immediate actions are not taken against the professor.

